Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Short Interest Update

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shaftesbury Capital Price Performance

OTCMKTS CCPPF remained flat at $1.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. Shaftesbury Capital has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $1.91.

Shaftesbury Capital Company Profile

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion at December 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

