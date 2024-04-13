Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Short Interest Update

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shaftesbury Capital Price Performance
OTCMKTS CCPPF remained flat at $1.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. Shaftesbury Capital has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $1.91.
Shaftesbury Capital Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Shaftesbury Capital
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.