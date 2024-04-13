Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Short Interest Up 65.2% in March

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 526,300 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the March 15th total of 318,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,638,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Auxly Cannabis Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWTF remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. 1,603,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,194. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

Get Auxly Cannabis Group alerts:

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative net margin of 43.42% and a negative return on equity of 53.47%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 million during the quarter.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, infused pre-rolls, vape pens, milled and dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, and topicals under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.