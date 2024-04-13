The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 23rd

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of GDV opened at $21.96 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $23.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDV. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,925,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,644,000 after acquiring an additional 71,538 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 53,550 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

