Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0349 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VKI opened at $8.27 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $8.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 91,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter worth about $769,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,272,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 82,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 80,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 147,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 80,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

