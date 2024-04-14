Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VPV)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE VPV opened at $10.00 on Friday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74.
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $106,012.06. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,808,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,698,414.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 49,467 shares of company stock valued at $503,492 in the last 90 days.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
