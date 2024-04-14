Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VPV)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VPV opened at $10.00 on Friday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $106,012.06. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,808,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,698,414.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 49,467 shares of company stock valued at $503,492 in the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

