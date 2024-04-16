227,984 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Purchased by Peirce Capital Management LLC

Peirce Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 227,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,524,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of Peirce Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Peirce Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,619,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.21. 832,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,070,450. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.14.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

