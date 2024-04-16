Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Short Interest Up 14.5% in March

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,400 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the March 15th total of 171,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Affimed by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,523,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 144,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 345.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,635,580 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,057,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 1,057,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 67,313 shares during the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFMD stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.32. 12,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Affimed has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFMD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Affimed to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Affimed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

