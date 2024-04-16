AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITRR) Short Interest Down 10.0% in March

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AI Transportation Acquisition Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AITRR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. 2,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,270. AI Transportation Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.16.

Get AI Transportation Acquisition alerts:

About AI Transportation Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the transportation field, including logistics, new energy vehicles, smart parking, on-board chips and AI algorithms, automotive services, and related areas of intelligent transportation.

Receive News & Ratings for AI Transportation Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AI Transportation Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.