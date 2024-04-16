AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITRR) Short Interest Down 10.0% in March

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AI Transportation Acquisition Trading Up 6.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ AITRR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. 2,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,270. AI Transportation Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.16.
About AI Transportation Acquisition
