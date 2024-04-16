Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Alpha Technology Group Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of ATGL stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. Alpha Technology Group has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27.
Alpha Technology Group Company Profile
