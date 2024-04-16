CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 30th

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $5.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
