CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 30th

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $5.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 28.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 117.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,033 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 25,952 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

