Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN) Announces Dividend of GBX 33

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.41) per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Billington’s previous dividend of $15.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Billington Stock Performance
LON:BILN opened at GBX 503.50 ($6.27) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53. Billington has a fifty-two week low of GBX 282.50 ($3.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 530 ($6.60). The company has a market cap of £64.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 875.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 420.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 398.95.
