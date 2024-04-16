Bison Wealth LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.0 %

PSX opened at $160.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.