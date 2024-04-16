Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $169.45 and last traded at $168.15. 1,837,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 9,769,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.82.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.88.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.95. The firm has a market cap of $103.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.69, a PEG ratio of 115.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,501,954 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,642,519,000 after buying an additional 892,446 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after acquiring an additional 91,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

