Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.76. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $19.91.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $976.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.71 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $268,711.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,540.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

