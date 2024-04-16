Capital Analysts LLC Makes New Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,386 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after buying an additional 7,399,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,370,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,284 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,607 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $511,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 1.1 %

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.77. The stock had a trading volume of 757,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,524. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

