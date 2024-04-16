Capital Analysts LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNRG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Get SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CNRG traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.32. 3,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,634. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 12 month low of $57.32 and a 12 month high of $89.34. The firm has a market cap of $185.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.37.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.