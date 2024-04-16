Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,707 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $17,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 601.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 121,206 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 201,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 48,587 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.23.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.71. 837,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $95.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.92 and a 200 day moving average of $83.71.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.