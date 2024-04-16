Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 65,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,777,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.13% of TriNet Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TNET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after buying an additional 430,430 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 807,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,024,000 after purchasing an additional 369,144 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after purchasing an additional 105,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,186,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.69. The company had a trading volume of 47,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,384. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.09. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $134.67.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.36 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 87.97% and a net margin of 7.62%. Research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $293,521.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $293,521.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,360,100.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,835 shares of company stock worth $4,161,834 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNET shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

