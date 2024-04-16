CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.54

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 157201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

CureVac Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CureVac

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CureVac by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 2,407.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 482.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. 17.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

