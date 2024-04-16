CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.54

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 157201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Friday, April 5th.
View Our Latest Analysis on CureVac
CureVac Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CureVac
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CureVac by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 2,407.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 482.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. 17.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CureVac Company Profile
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CureVac
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- DocuSign and The Case for 66% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.