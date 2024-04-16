BITICA COIN (BDCC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $724.11 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 16th. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $724.11 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009849 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010938 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001324 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,009.34 or 1.00216285 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00010689 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011400 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00090778 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,083,253,531 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04002599 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

