iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

BATS:FLOT remained flat at $50.96 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,406 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.80. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2559 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

