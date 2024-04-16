Gala Price Reaches $0.0412 (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. Gala has a market cap of $1.56 billion and $223.58 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar. One Gala token can currently be purchased for about $0.0412 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gala Profile

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 32,699,820,791 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,997,713,581 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.com. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

