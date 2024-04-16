Dakota Wealth Management Has $4.84 Million Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,411 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Pentair were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 935.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pentair by 97.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Pentair from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

NYSE PNR opened at $80.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

