eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EBAY. Barclays upped their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

Get eBay alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on eBay

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. eBay has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $52.93.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.