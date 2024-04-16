Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $200,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on FI shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Down 1.2 %

FI stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,242,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,377. The company has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.46 and its 200-day moving average is $135.71.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.