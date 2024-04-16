Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,353,000 after acquiring an additional 27,620 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,116,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,868,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,683,000 after acquiring an additional 38,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 318.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 89,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,470,000 after buying an additional 67,753 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.12. 6,622,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,378,311. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $69.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,690,551.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,529. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSX. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upgraded Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Argus upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.