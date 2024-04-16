Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Gladstone Commercial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance
GOODN stock opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average is $21.39.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
