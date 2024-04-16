Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Short Interest Update

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,769,300 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the March 15th total of 2,574,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 989.0 days.

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

HRGLF stock remained flat at $9.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

