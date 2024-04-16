Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Short Interest Update

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,769,300 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the March 15th total of 2,574,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 989.0 days.
Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance
HRGLF stock remained flat at $9.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13.
