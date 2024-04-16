Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Short Interest Update

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBKR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $109.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.29. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $116.92. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $524,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,929,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $524,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,929,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $7,146,451.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,585,012.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 441,800 shares of company stock worth $41,540,615 in the last 90 days. 3.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Articles

