Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 443,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,084 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,223,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,315 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,141,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,743,000 after purchasing an additional 293,109 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,880,000 after purchasing an additional 107,919 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,567,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 133,157 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,472,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.08. 260,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,669. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $19.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

