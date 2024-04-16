Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Investment Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.20. 1,591,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,678,823. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average of $74.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

