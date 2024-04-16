Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Short Interest Down 16.4% in March

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,070 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,089 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 625.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Price Performance

KFFB stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.98 and a beta of 0.28. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $6.84.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp ( NASDAQ:KFFB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

