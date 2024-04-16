LifePlan Financial LLC Takes Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000. Schlumberger accounts for about 1.1% of LifePlan Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.67. 9,478,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,307,502. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

