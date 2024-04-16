MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTSI. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.56.

MTSI opened at $97.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.76, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.64. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $104.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.56.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.12 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 14.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $210,645.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,663.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $210,645.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,663.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wayne Mack Struble sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $87,756.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,691.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 811,058 shares of company stock worth $68,674,574 over the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $47,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

