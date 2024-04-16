Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $116.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $124.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.31 and a 200-day moving average of $108.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

