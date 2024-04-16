Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,229,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,018,000 after purchasing an additional 112,353 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,114,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,804,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 885,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,595,000 after buying an additional 90,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,245,000 after buying an additional 57,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 506,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,097,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ESGV traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.27. 247,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.43.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

