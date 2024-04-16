Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $998,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC decreased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 63.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 195.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 75,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.71. 446,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.08. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $174.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

