Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $141.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.59 and its 200 day moving average is $84.72. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $95.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at $27,215,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 408.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

