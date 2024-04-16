Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PSCH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,908. The company has a market capitalization of $208.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average is $40.24. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $45.48.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0361 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.