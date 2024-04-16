Oxen (OXEN) Trading 6% Lower Over Last Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 16th. Oxen has a market cap of $9.25 million and $7,024.93 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,760.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.31 or 0.00759888 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.79 or 0.00125958 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009513 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00040982 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.06 or 0.00189542 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00038586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.00104422 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,525,843 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

