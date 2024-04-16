Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.16

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Rocky Mountain Liquor Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10.
Rocky Mountain Liquor Company Profile
Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink liquor products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.
