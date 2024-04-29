Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,180 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 506,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,107,000 after acquiring an additional 110,206 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.53. 917,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,816. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The firm has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.62.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

