Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,485 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.69. 751,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,800,409. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.61.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2479 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

