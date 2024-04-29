Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 220.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after buying an additional 2,544,151 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $710,519,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $212,262,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $110,719,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $336.30. 411,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,210. The company has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $246.28 and a 1 year high of $348.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

