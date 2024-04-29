McAdam LLC Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,623,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,312,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,368,000 after buying an additional 114,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,852,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,516,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.04 on Monday, reaching $432.04. 11,954,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,712,230. The company has a 50 day moving average of $436.88 and a 200 day moving average of $410.68. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $315.11 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

