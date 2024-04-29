Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.05.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $735.82. 1,161,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,011. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $392.26 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The company has a market capitalization of $699.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.34, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $761.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $667.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company



Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

