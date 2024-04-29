Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.1% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $433.16. 16,892,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,775,203. The business has a 50 day moving average of $436.88 and a 200-day moving average of $410.68. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $315.11 and a 52-week high of $449.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

