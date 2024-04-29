Royal Bank of Canada Increases TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$38.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.63.

X stock traded down C$0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting C$36.22. 95,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,304. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$27.57 and a 52 week high of C$37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.37. TMX Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of C$301.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TMX Group will post 1.6194927 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$534,744.80. In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$3,234,636.08. Also, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$534,744.80. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

