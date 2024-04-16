Saybrook Capital NC Increases Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Saybrook Capital NC lifted its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 126.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,635 shares during the quarter. Kenvue comprises about 1.2% of Saybrook Capital NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.85.

Shares of NYSE KVUE traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.04. 5,396,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,651,531. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.18.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

