Short Interest in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Expands By 5.9%

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 270,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HHH. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:HHH traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $60.28. The company had a trading volume of 318,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,186. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $59.63 and a twelve month high of $86.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 53.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $335.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Howard Hughes will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Howard Hughes news, insider Heath Melton sold 1,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $140,501.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth $5,154,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth about $5,708,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $22,160,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

